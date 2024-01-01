NEWS Gladiator Number 1 on Official Film Chart as fans revisit series following Gladiator II cinematic release Newsdesk Share with :





24 years after its original release, Gladiator takes its place at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart.



Starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, the 2000 film has seen a resurgence in sales over the last few weeks as fans of the film flock to the cinema to see its sequel, Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal. Gladiator’s impressive performance this week follows an influx of digital download sales, with 95% of its sales this week made on digital formats.



Alien: Romulus holds strong in second place on digital downloads only, around 2,500 sales behind Gladiator, finishing ahead of this week’s highest new entry, The Wild Robot (3).



The Wild Robot is DreamWorks’ latest sci-fi adventure; an adaptation of a New York Times bestseller, it follows the journey of a robot, Roz, that is stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck and has to learn and bond with the island’s animals to survive.



Last week’s Number 1 Deadpool & Wolverine slips to Number 4, fresh out of a seven-week run at the top, but does finish ahead of festive favourite The Grinch (2018) which returns to the Top 5 at Number 5.



Our second-highest new entry is none other than all-time Sci-Fi classic The Terminator, which celebrates its 40th anniversary with a 4K Steelbook release and its first entrance into the Official Film Chart (6).



Rounding out the rest of this week’s Top 10 is Despicable Me 4 (7), former chart-topping sequel Dune: Part Two (8), body horror The Substance (9), and our second Christmas classic of the week, 2004 animated adventure The Polar Express (10).

