Robert Irwin reacts to sex symbol status: 'I don't get it'

Robert Irwin has spoken out about the attention he's received over his transformation into a sex symbol.

The son of the late wildlife crusader Steve Irwin laughed about the tag in an interview with Stellar magazine.

"I'll take it," he said. "But I don't get it!"

However, Irwin can see the positive side of the ongoing attention.

"As long as it means my message - not just for wildlife conservation, but for positivity, is being heard, then that's all good. I've always wanted to continue the legacy. That's very important to me, obviously - my dad's legacy, my family's legacy."

Irwin recently scored a role on prime-time TV in Australia when he was announced as co-host of the reality show I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me out of Here!

"It's live TV and it's the biggest adrenaline rush ever. That's what I love," he shared. "Life is about pushing yourself and having fun. And getting to really delve into this experience has been such a gift."

But "at the end of the day, my heart still beats khaki", he added.

Irwin is reportedly currently single after breaking up with former girlfriend Rorie Buckey in February this year.

"We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future," the exes said in a joint statement on Instagram at the time.