Chad Michael Murray reveals One Tree Hill cast are bound by 'connective tissue'

Chad Michael Murray has revealed that the One Tree Hill cast are bound by "connective tissue".

The 43-year-old actor has reflected on his time on the U.S. teen drama series between 2003 and 2009.

In a new interview with Elle, Murray addressed the news that original stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton would be producing and starring in a revival of the hit show.

"I hope the show comes back because of every single person that I run into. It continues to grow, and it still hits home," he said. "There's just this connective tissue that binds all of us, and I hope that a new iteration does come together so that the fans can get something new in the world of Tree Hill."

The Freaky Friday star also singled out one of the show's most meaningful episodes - the school shooting story that aired in 2006.

"People talk about the school shooting episode all the time; I'll never forget how my mouth hit the floor when we first read that script, and it still gives me goosebumps to look back on it now," he told the publication.

One Tree Hill, which also starred James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz, ran for three more seasons after Murray left the show.

Since the revival was announced in August, the actor has revealed that he and Lafferty had no idea about it.

"We're not doing it because no one's ever picked up the phone and said, 'Hey, we're doing this,' so we're not doing it," he told the Los Angeles Times earlier this month.

Murray and Bush were briefly married for a few months in 2005.