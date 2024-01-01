Tim Burton is 'sure' he wants to work with Johnny Depp again

Tim Burton has offered Johnny Depp a blockbuster comeback after saying he's "sure" he'll work with the actor again.

Burton and Depp enjoyed a fruitful filmmaking partnership in the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s, collaborating on hits like Edward Scissorhands, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Dark Shadows, and Alice in Wonderland.

However, the Batman Forever director is yet to work with Depp since the bitter divorce and libel cases in which the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard fought out claims of spousal abuse in the courts - after which Depp has found big budget work scarce.

Asked if by IndieWire he was planning any future projects with the troubled actor, Burton said: "Well, I'm sure there will be."

Speaking at the Marrakech International Film Festival, Burton said that doesn't mean fans can expect any direct sequels to past Depp projects.

"I never feel like, 'Oh, I'm going to use this or that actor.' It usually has to be based on the project I'm working on," he adds. "That's what film is all about - collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you. There are certain films I don't want to make a sequel to."

While Burton enjoyed a huge hit with his Beetlejuice sequel this year, his first film since 2019's critically panned Disney flop Dumbo, Depp has been working outside Hollywood in European cinema.