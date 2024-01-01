Judi Dench's parrot calls her a 'sl*t*

Judi Dench has a pet parrot who insults her by calling her a "sl*t*.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who turns 90 next week and hosts a wildlife centre on her land in the South East of England, has revealed one of her most beloved pets is an African grey parrot, Sweetie, who regularly insults her.

"We had a long chat just now," she said of the uncouth bird to The Sunday Times. "You shouldn't ask what she says. She says: 'You're a sl*t', 'you're a slag'."

Revealing her parrots other dislikes, the James Bond star adds: "She has said 'Boris Johnson' but she didn't get that from me. She listens to the radio. My god, she's funny though. She's very, very funny. Everybody should have a parrot, or a myna bird. Their voices are absolutely incredible."

Dench has previously revealed how her parrot, who tried and failed to learn Shakespeare, once insulted her housekeeper.

"The parrot was given to me and didn't speak for a long time," she said. "Then she suddenly said to Barbara, who comes in to me three times a week: 'You're a slag.'"

Her grandson's girlfriend has also been criticised by Sweetie, who has called the poor girl "Sl*t".

Dench adds: "Honest to God, it's true. I don't know where she learned the timing."