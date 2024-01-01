Paul Walker's daughter Meadow marks 11 year anniversary of his death

Meadow Walker has paid tribute to her dad, Paul Walker, on the 11th anniversary of his death.

The Fast & Furious star died on 30 November 2013, aged 40. He died after being in a car crash as a passenger in a single-car collision.

His daughter Meadow, 25, posted on social media this weekend, remembering her dad.

"11 years without you. I miss you everyday. I love you so much," she wrote, alongside a carousel of photos of her as a child with her dad.

Other friends and co-stars also paid tribute to the actor.

Jordana Brewster, 44, who starred as Paul's love interest in Fast & Furious, wrote, "I woke up so edgy today. Annoyed by EVERY. Little. Thing. Then I remembered. My stomach dropped. Someone isn't here who should be. The one that lifted up everyone around him. The one who worked his ass off but didn't let it show. The one with grace and humour."

She continued, "#11years Miss you forever @paulwalker. @meadowwalker is carrying on your legacy through her beauty and strength."

Vin Diesel, 57, who also starred in the Fast & Furious franchise, added to the tributes.

"Eleven years, today ... Some bonds truly never break. Grateful, for that eternal brotherhood. Love and miss you," he wrote next to a photo of the pair together.

Meadow founded The Paul Walker Foundation in 2015, a charity that "is dedicated to spontaneous acts of goodwill that empower young people and support the environment they live in." She is still the chairwoman of the foundation.

In September this year, she marked what would have been Paul's 51st birthday, sharing another throwback photo of the two of them together.

"Happy birthday to my best friend. I love and miss you so much every day," she wrote. "Thank you for everything. My forever guardian angel."