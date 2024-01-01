Tim Burton is 'sure' he'll make another film with Johnny Depp

Tim Burton has told how he's "sure" he'll collaborate with Johnny Depp again.

The director and actor have worked together on various projects over the past 30 years, including Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd, Corpse Bride, Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The pair haven't worked together since 2012 when Depp starred in the movie adaptation of Dark Shadows, directed by Burton.

Despite Depp's tumultuous few years, Burton has admitted he isn't opposed to working with the actor again.

During a red-carpet interview at the Marrakech International Film Festival, Burton was asked if there might be a chance for the duo to reunite.

"Well, I'm sure there will be," he replied.

He added, "I never feel like, 'Oh, I'm going to use this and that actor.' It usually has to be based on the project I'm working on. That's what film is all about. It's collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you."

However, the 66-year-old director confirmed that fans should not expect an Edward Scissorhands sequel.

"There are certain films I don't want to make a sequel to," he said during a Q&A session at the same film festival. "I didn't want to make a sequel to that because it felt like a one-off thing."

He added, "I didn't want to have a sequel for The Nightmare Before Christmas because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own, and that for me is one of them."