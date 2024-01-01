Ellen DeGeneres denies rumours her UK farmhouse flooded

Ellen DeGeneres has slammed rumours that her farmhouse in the UK was ruined during a flood.

The former talk show host, who recently moved to England with her wife, Portia De Rossi, took to Instagram to reflect on when the couple first met.

"20 years ago today we began this relationship not realising what a long beautiful adventure this would be," the 66-year-old wrote alongside a photo of the pair wearing beanies in the countryside.

"You are the best thing that ever happened in my life. You take care of me. You help me see the good in everything. You help to guide me and pick me up when I feel off or down. You are a beautiful soul that I am so very grateful to have as a partner to navigate this crazy life with."

She continued, "My wife. My best friend. The love of my life. Thank you for being you and loving me," she continued.

She then seemingly confirmed the news that the couple has relocated to the UK after it had been suggested she and Portia left the US in response to Donald Trump's win in the recent US presidential election.

"So happy we get to travel and explore the world together in the next 20 years, and looking forward to our first snowy Christmas," she wrote.

She finished her post by refuting recent claims that their move had been blighted by a flood in their new home."

"P.S. for those of you concerned, our U.K. farmhouse did NOT flood."

Ellen and Portia, 51, married in 2008. It's believed they are now living in the Cotswolds where they have been spotted by several locals.

"She was with two female friends walking from the car park towards the farm buildings where the clubhouse is - we passed on a stone bridge over a stream," one local told US Weekly.

"She was dressed in a country casual way. She was super understated and no one was really paying much attention to her..but then you just don't expect to see Ellen there as it's more a haunt of UK celebrities."

They added, "People know who she is but the thing about the Cotswolds is no one gives a f**k if you're Kate Moss or the farmer's wife."