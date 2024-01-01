Francesca Eastwood's domestic assault case dropped

Francesca Eastwood won't face prosecution after her recent felony domestic violence arrest.

Law enforcement sources confirmed that the district attorney had decided not to prosecute the case, citing insufficient evidence. TMZ reports that the alleged victim has not cooperated with police, and had refused to seek medical assistance.

Eastwood, who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood, was arrested in mid-October after she allegedly got physical with an unnamed man.

Police advised the man to drive to the Beverly Hills Police Department to meet with officers. When the pair presented at the station, police observed physical injuries on the man's body, and made the arrest.

Eastwood has appeared in various film projects including True Crime, Jersey Boys, and Juror #2. She also has a part in the upcoming sports biopic, Queen of the Ring about pro-wrestler Mildred Burke.

Eastwood is in a relationship with actor Alexander Wraith and the pair share a son, Titan, who is six. It is unclear if Wraith is the victim in this case.

Eastwood was previously married to Jordan Feldstein, the manager of Maroon 5. They wed on 17 November 2013 and Eastwood filed for an annulment eight days later. Feldstein died in December 2017 aged 40 from blood clots that originated in his legs.