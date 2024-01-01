Lauren Conrad attends 'beautiful' 20-year high school reunion

Lauren Conrad has reunited with some of her Laguna Beach castmates for their 20-year high school reunion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the TV personality shared a number of photos from the Laguna Beach High School's Class of 2004 event held the previous evening, including a snap of her standing alongside Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz on a beachfront.

Lauren, who has been married to William Tell since 2014, also posted an image of her "Lauren Tell (Conrad)" name tag which included her yearbook photo.

"We had so much fun celebrating our 20-year (!!!) high school reunion last night," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you to @hotellagunaweddingsandevents for hosting us!"

The 38-year-old added: "Such a beautiful night!"

Lauren, who was dressed casually in a black T-shirt and jeans, uploaded a photo of her holding a cocktail decorated with honeycomb too.

Elsewhere, Stephen Colletti confirmed he attended the high school reunion.

"Class of 2004... Still go it," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

But other primary castmembers, such as Lo Bosworth and Kristin Cavallari, seemingly skipped the bash.

Lauren and her friends rose to fame after being cast in the reality TV series, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004.

The popular series documented their lives in their hometown of Laguna Beach, California, including their time at school.

Laguna Beach ran for three seasons until 2006, and spawned spinoffs such as The Hills and The City.