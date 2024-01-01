Eddie Murphy's son engaged to Martin Lawrence's daughter

Eddie Murphy's son Eric Murphy is engaged to marry Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence.

The Hollywood stars' eldest children announced their engagement via Instagram over the weekend by posting a video of Eric getting down on one knee and proposing to Jasmin in a room filled with candles and flower petals.

He placed the ring on her finger and they exchanged a kiss in front of a heart-shaped piece of art.

"11.27.2024... We're engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn't be more excited for this next chapter," they wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post. "Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!"

While it is unclear exactly when Eric, 35, and Jasmin, 28, started dating, they debuted their relationship on Instagram in June 2021.

Although their parents are good friends and co-starred in the films Life and Boomerang in the '90s, Jasmin revealed to InTouch Weekly in 2022 that she met Eric through her uncle.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2022, the Bad Boys actor addressed Jasmin's romance with Eric, joking that they could make "a comedy super-baby".

"We haven't talked about it," Martin said of himself and Eddie. "We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing."

However, he quipped that he was going to "try to get Eddie to pay" for a potential wedding, and the Beverly Hills Cop star playfully responded, telling Canadian outlet Etalk, "You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying."

Eric and Jasmin are both in the acting business. He has a voice role in Megamind vs The Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! while she recently appeared in her father's film Bad Boys for Life.