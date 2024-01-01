Angelina Jolie believes she's getting 'better work' as she gets older

Angelina Jolie believes the quality of her work has improved as she gotten older.

While some Hollywood actors feel concerned about their work drying up as they get older, the Tomb Raider star is not worried about her age impacting her career in the industry.

"I've got better work as I've got older," she told The Sunday Times. "I don't think about it in terms of roles offered but in terms of life experience you contribute. It's easier for actors than singers or dancers because your body doesn't change."

Jolie is currently earning rave reviews for her portrayal of opera star Maria Callas in the final days of her life in Pablo Larrain's Maria.

While she couldn't relate to Callas's fear of ageing, the actress could identify with the singer's "commitment to her work".

"I'm a hard worker. And a deeply feeling person. Maria is vulnerable because she feels and isn't sometimes able to protect herself from the loneliness or emotional pain. Because it's part of her life and work to be extremely human and live that way," she continued. "You live through your communication with the audience. For Maria and for me that has always been extremely important."

The 49-year-old added that she took "some time" to consider agreeing to Maria - her first acting role since 2021's Eternals - because she now "prefers directing".

Maria is widely expected to earn Jolie her third Oscar nomination. She previously won the Best Supporting Actress award for 1999's Girl, Interrupted and received a Best Actress nomination for 2008's Changeling.

Maria will be released in U.K. cinemas on 10 January.