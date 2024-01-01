Nikki Garcia opens up about 'really tough' divorce from Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Garcia has opened up about her "really tough" divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

The TV personality and retired WWE wrestler filed for divorce from Chigvintsev in September after two years of marriage.

Garcia, also known as Nikki Bella, has now broken her silence on the breakdown of her marriage.

"I've been heartbroken," she said on Monday's episode of the Nikki & Brie Show podcast. "You dream of having this family and you have this incredible love, and it just goes the other way. You go from having a great love story to having a terrible one."

Nikki explained that she decided to stay out of the spotlight because the last few months had been "really tough".

"I disconnected from social media, from the world, and I just knew that I needed to disconnect because first things first, I'm a mom and my son's protection and privacy is the most important," she shared, referring to her four-year-old son Matteo with Chigvintsev. "I was going to do whatever it took for that most importantly, and then just needing space for healing, for facing trauma head-on."

In the weeks before Garcia filed for divorce, Russian-born Dancing with the Stars pro Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in Napa County, California on 29 August.

However, in September, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that the office had decided not to file criminal charges against the star after a "thorough" review of the evidence.

Garcia, 41, and Chigvintsev, 42, began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in August 2022.

Shortly after the former wrestler filed for divorce, Chigvintsev asked for joint legal and physical custody of Matteo, as well as spousal support. The terms of the settlement remain unclear.