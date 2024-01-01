Kate Winslet reveals what irritates her about persistent Titanic questions

Kate Winslet is becoming irritated by persistent questions about Titanic.

The 49-year-old actress was just 22 when the 11-time Oscar-winning film was made back in 1997 and still gets asked about the blockbuster today.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the actress "bristled a little" when asked if she thought Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack could have been saved if her character, Rose, had awarded some space to him on the driftwood that she clung to.

Winslet then revealed that she is frustrated that questions about the 27-year-old film draw more headlines than the projects she is trying to promote today.

Airing her grudge to the outlet - who were mainly interviewing her about her wartime film Lee - Winslet said, "I tell you what I do sometimes find just curious, I suppose, is whatever I say about Titanic will often be the take-home so I just think, 'Oh, well, there were those things that I said about the film I was talking about,' and yet that's the one thing. So that's the only thing that sometimes I just think, hmm."

And while speaking about Lee, she hit out at a sexist line of questions about her appearance in the film.

The star said, "People say, 'Oh, you were so brave for this role. You didn't wear any makeup'... Do we say to the men, 'Oh, you were so brave for this role. You grew a beard?' No. We don't.... it's not brave. It's playing the part."