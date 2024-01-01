Josh Brolin recounts horror story of dad feeding him pet pigs

Josh Brolin has recounted an unsettling childhood memory of being fed his pet pig by his father.

The 56-year-old acting icon is the son of late casting director Jane Cameron and 84-year-old Emmy Award-winning actor James Brolin.

Speaking to Graham Bensinger on the In Depth podcast, Josh shared a startling story about his father - hinting he wanted to set the record straight about a tale that James frequently rolls out.

The Avengers actor began, "Did he tell you the pig story? What a f**king dick...

"So this story of me raising pigs, this is a horrible story. Oink and Snort, those were their names. I helped raise these pigs, and then we're eating dinner one night - it's amazing to me that he would tell you that story. It makes him look so bad."

He continued, "(My dad asked) 'Guess what you're eating.' I said, 'What?' He said, 'Either Oink or Snort.'

"I said, 'What?" He went, 'Yeah, that's what we're eating. That's who we slaughtered.' I was like, 'Why would you tell a kid that?' It makes no sense. Why would you tell your kid that, with any semblance of, like, celebration? Or was he just looking to have an impact?"

Trying to rationalise his father's actions, Josh added, "When you feel like you don't have an impact, that's when you start to look for any impact, whether it's a negative impact or not.

"I think I can break it down to it being that, because I can't imagine saying that to my kid. It's nowhere in my universe to say that to a kid. Why would you?"