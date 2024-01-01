Megan Fox reveals her kids' reactions to her pregnancy

Megan Fox has revealed what her children think about her having a fourth baby.

The actress is expecting a baby next year; her first with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

She has three boys, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, eight, who she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 51.

MGK also has a daughter Casie, 15, who he shares with ex-partner, Emma Cannon.

"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family," the 38-year-old told People.

She added that all the kids have "have promised to help out and pitch in."

Megan announced she was expecting in November, posting a photo of her holding a positive pregnancy test. In the post, she referenced her previous miscarriage.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she wrote, taking some lyrics from MCK's track about the pregnancy loss.

Last week, the singer publicly made reference to his impending fatherhood for the first time.

"Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," he wrote on X. "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don't worry. After all, im about to be a dad again!"

However, it appears that privately, the rocker has been talking non-stop about the news.

"They are very excited," a source told People. He's basically telling everyone he knows. Megan felt nervous early on in the pregnancy, but she feels more relaxed now," said the source. "She's trying to enjoy it. She loves being pregnant."