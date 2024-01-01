Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet honoured with acting prizes at 2024 Gotham Awards

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were honoured with special tribute prizes at the 2024 Gotham Awards on Monday night.

The Dune co-stars received honorary awards during the New York ceremony for their performances in Challengers and A Complete Unknown, respectively.

Accepting the Spotlight Tribute, Zendaya gave a shout-out to her mother Claire Stoermer, her Challengers co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist and director Luca Guadagnino.

"Without all of them, none of this is possible," she declared, reports People. "So, really, I just have to say thank you to my community of filmmakers, producers, wardrobe, costumes, hair, and make-up.

"I mean, yes, I get to be up here, and I get to do it, but my character is only an amalgamation of the beautiful ideas of the amazing, creative people around me."

Chalamet and his A Complete Unknown director James Mangold took to the stage to accept the joint Visionary Tribute for their Bob Dylan biopic.

"Getting to study and immerse myself in the world of Bob Dylan has been the greatest education a young artist can receive," Chalamet said, reports The Associated Press. "If you're already a fan of Bob Dylan, this will make perfect sense to you. If you're not familiar with his work, perhaps our film can serve as a humble gateway to one of the great poets and chroniclers of our times."

Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie received the Performer Tribute for Maria, Denis Villeneuve accepted the Director Tribute for Dune: Part Two, Sing Sing was honoured with the Social Justice Tribute and The Piano Lesson received the Ensemble Tribute.

In the competitive awards, A Different Man stunned the audience - as well as its director Aaron Schimberg - by winning Best Picture, the night's biggest award.

In addition, Sing Sing and Nickel Boys both took home two prizes. The former won Outstanding Lead Performance for Colman Domingo and Outstanding Supporting Performance for Clarence Maclin, and the latter was awarded Best Director for RaMell Ross and Breakthrough Performer for Brandon Wilson.

The 2024 Gotham Awards were held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Here is the full list of competitive winners:

Best Picture: A Different Man

Outstanding Lead Performance: Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Breakthrough Performer: Brandon Wilson - Nickel Boys

Best Director: RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Breakthrough Director: Vera Drew - The People's Joker

Best Screenplay: Azazel Jacobs - His Three Daughters

Best Documentary Feature: No Other Land

Best International Feature: All We Imagine as Light.