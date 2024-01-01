Ewan McGregor returning to London stage for first time in 17 years

Ewan McGregor is returning to London's West End for his first play in 17 years.

The Trainspotting actor is set to star in My Master Builder, a new show inspired by Henrik Ibsen's 1892 play The Master Builder.

The production will mark a reunion between McGregor and director Michael Grandage, who previously collaborated on revivals of Guys and Dolls and Othello in 2005 and 2007.

"The funny story is, I had literally just finished reading Ibsen's The Master Builder for pleasure - an extraordinary read," McGregor told BBC News. "Michael got in touch out of the blue and I mentioned how much I'd love to get back on stage.

"And in a moment of pure coincidence, he told me he had a play inspired by The Master Builder sitting on his desk. I asked him to send it to me, and here we are. A moment of total serendipity."

The Scottish star added that his previous collaborations with Grandage were "amazing experiences" and he feels "incredibly safe" in the director's hands.

"I really like the work he gets out of me," McGregor praised. "He has great creative intention and ideas before we start in the rehearsal room, but when we are actually rehearsing with him, there's such a great sense of discovering it together."

Written by playwright Lila Raicek, My Master Builder follows publishing magnate Elena Solness as she prepares to throw a party in the Hamptons for her architect husband, Henry (McGregor), to celebrate his latest work. Their union is shattered with the arrival of Henry's former student Mathilde.

While he last tread the boards in London in 2008, McGregor performed in The Real Thing on Broadway in 2014.

"This is the longest I haven't been on stage, and in honesty, I've missed it," he added.

The production will begin previews at the Wyndham's Theatre on 17 April and run until 12 July.