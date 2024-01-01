Serena Williams denies bleaching her skin

Serena Williams has shut down claims that she bleaches her skin.

The tennis ace called out the "haters" who claimed she had bleached her skin during a make-up tutorial video for her Wyn Beauty brand on Instagram Live on Monday.

"And then I put just that neutral colour, that is actually my skin colour, and no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin," Williams declared as she applied her cosmetics. "There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colours."

Social media users began speculating about Serena's skin after she posted a TikTok video of her and her husband Alexis Ohanian in November.

The 43-year-old explained on Monday that she was volunteering at their seven-year-old daughter Olympia's play and wearing stage make-up.

"Yes, I'm calling you out on this because it is ridiculous," Williams continued. "Everyone's like, 'Oh, she bleached her skin.' I'm a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look."

The retired sports star added that she doesn't judge people who alter their skin complexion, but it's just "not (her) thing".

"If people do it, that's their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should. I don't judge, but you guys do," she stated. "But that's what this world is about, and I stay in my lane - the non-judgy one, and I keep it. But no, I actually don't bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?"

Serena and businessman Alexis are also parents to a 15-month-old daughter named Adira.