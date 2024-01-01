Elizabeth Hurley discusses current relationship with Hugh Grant

Elizabeth Hurley has reflected on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Hugh Grant.

The 59-year-old Bedazzled actress enjoyed a high-profile romance with 64-year-old Grant from 1987 until 2000 and their star power rose while they were together.

Hurley has revealed she hardly sees her ex these days as he is now married to Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein and has five children - but she still holds a close place in her heart for him.

Reflecting on her rise to fame alongside the Bridget Jones star, the glamorous actress told the Daily Mail, "I was with my ex, Hugh Grant, so it happened to both of us at the same time. Like me, he'd also worked a lot, and thought he was doing pretty well, until Four Weddings and a Funeral came out and suddenly it was completely different - he was a phenomenon.

"The film was a massive success, and everything changed. But there was two of us and I think that massively helped. When you're suddenly thrust into the spotlight, your lives aren't set up for it."

She added: "You don't have any protection. It was alarming. The press was much ruder back in the 90s and 2000s than it is now. I truly believe that people aren't allowed to be as rude as they were then.

"(I) think it gives you a bond when you sort of go to the trenches with someone. I mean, he's married with five children. I hardly ever see him, but he's still very close to my heart."

Grant is godfather to Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, who she shared with late American businessman Steve Bing - who died in 2020 aged 55.