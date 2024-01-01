Lady Gabriella breaks silence on husband's 'impulsive' death

Lady Gabriella has broken her silence over her husband Thomas Kingston's death.

Lady Gabriella, who is a second cousin to King Charles, has released a statement about her husband's sudden death in February this year.

It had previously been confirmed the 45-year-old's cause of death was a "traumatic wound to the head."

Now Lady Gabriella, who had been married to Tom for four years when he died, has given a witness statement about his death.

Although the 43-year-old was present at the inquest surrounding her husband's death at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court, her witness statement was read aloud by someone else.

"It appears to me Tom's impulsive action was likely provoked by an adverse reaction to the medication he had been taking in the last two weeks of his life," she said. "(Work) was certainly a challenge for him over the years, but I highly doubt it would have led him to take his own life, and it seemed much improved."

Her statement continued, "If anything had been troubling him, I'm positive that he would have shared that he was struggling severely. The fact that he took his life at the home of his beloved parents suggests the decision was the result of a sudden impulse."

The court was told how Tom was prescribed zopiclone to help him sleep, and sertraline for anxiety. It's believed he stopped taking the sertraline because it made him "very anxious," and his prescription was later changed to diazepam and citalopram. He also reportedly "doubled" his dosage of sleep medication.

She finished the statement by saying, "The lack of any evidence of inclination it seems highly likely to me that he had an adverse reaction to the pills that led him to take his life. I believe anyone taking pills such as these need to be made more aware of the side effects to prevent any future deaths. If this could happen to Tom, this could happen to anyone."