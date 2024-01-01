Tori Spelling recalls not speaking to Luke Perry for months after 'awful' brawl

Tori Spelling has told how she and Luke Perry once had a huge falling out.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress recalled how she and co-star Luke Perry didn't speak "for months" after Luke had an "awful" fight with her then-boyfriend Nick Savalas, who she dated from 1992 to 1995.

"There was an infamous fight (between Perry and Savalas) that happened at one of the Christmas Eve parties between when I had the bad boyfriend," she said on her Misspelling podcast.

She revealed the fight happened because of "the way he (Savalas) treated me."

"It was just like... everyone had had enough, and Luke was truly like a big brother to me when I was young," she said.

The 51-year-old continued, "We started not talking for a while because he was like, 'I couldn't watch you go through this and you were like family to me. And seeing this guy, the way he treated you just wasn't OK, and I couldn't stand by anymore.'"

She added, "I came in with Nick. ... Luke couldn't hide (his dislike). When Nick would say hi, he would look away and walk away. I don't know what exactly happened, but I think Nick approached Luke to be like, 'What's up?' I don't know what happened next. ... In all fairness, Nick instigated it. But Luke was like, 'I love you so much, I can't take this anymore.'"

The argument then spilled over into their professional lives.

"Luke and I didn't talk for months on set...because I was p**sed," she said. "I was upset."

She admitted that she eventually realised Luke was "right," adding, "He was just trying to protect me and save me from this."

Luke died of a stroke in 2019. He was 52.