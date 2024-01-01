Hugh Jackman posts birthday tribute to Ryan Reynolds' mum

Hugh Jackman has paid tribute to Ryan Reynolds' mother on her birthday.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star, whose own mother abandoned his family when he was eight years old, sent cheeky birthday wishes to Ryan's mother, Tammy Reynolds.

Accompanying a selection of images of Tammy, 80, with himself and with Ryan, Hugh's caption referenced his own "adopted son" status and poked fun at his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star.

"Happy Birthday to the one and only, Tam Tam!" Hugh, 56, wrote, before listing off the names of Ryan's three older brothers and pretending to forget Ryan's name.

"Patrick, Terry, Jeff and I love you so much. And of course, your emergency, stand-in son, Ray. Rolf...? Ryan?"

Ryan, 48, was quick to jokingly hit back, commenting "Blasphemer!" and publishing an Instagram Story of his own.

"I am NOT her emergency stand-in son. My official job description is 'emergency harvestable organs'," he wrote. "In case she goes down with appendicitis or her tonsils are no longer viable. I'll be there."

In a longer post, Ryan again referenced Hugh, writing, "Happy Birthday mom. You are the best mom. We love you. Your grandbabies love you. Most importantly, @thehughjackman loves you."

In 2022, Hugh revealed he had begun therapy to address unresolved trauma caused by his mother, Grace McNeil, quitting the family unit in Australia to return to her home country of England.