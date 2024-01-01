Khloe Kardashian 'mad' Ozempic didn't exist a decade ago

Khloe Kardashian has declared she's "mad" Ozempic didn't exist a decade ago.

The reality TV star revealed she wished she could have used the weight-loss drug when she was younger.

Khloe, 40, told Bustle she had shed a significant amount of weight in recent years, thanks in part to using weight-loss medication, but the journey had not always been an easy one.

"I've gone through a pretty big body transformation in my 30s, losing a large amount of weight with the help of medication," she explained.

"I felt such shame about the weight when I had it, because I was trying so hard to lose it and feel like myself and nothing was happening, for a mixture of reasons."

She added that people frequently assumed she must have had weight-loss surgery.

"Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight'," Khloe admitted.

"I'm like, 'It's been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'"

The Good American entrepreneur shared she had struggled with her size - and the public's reaction to her size - for a long time.

"I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger," she revealed. "And then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you're following society'."