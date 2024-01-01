Stars rush to support Fearne Cotton after cancer reveal

Stars have rushed to show their support for Fearne Cotton after she revealed she has cancer.

Davina McCall, Dawn French and Minnie Driver all publicly shared well wishes for the TV presenter after she revealed she would be undergoing surgery to remove a pair of tumours from her jawline.

Fellow presenter Davina, 57, was among the first to send Fearne, 43, words of comfort, writing, "Sending you so much healing and love can't wait to give you a huge gentle cuddle".

"Do you need me to do the actual op..?" comedian Dawn, 67, joked. "Just say the word... I can buy implements on my way up the motorway & I already have the Ladybird book of The Body... so I'm ready. Xx".

"Love you Fearne," Good Will Hunting star Minnie, 54, wrote. "Sending you all the love."

"Rest up lovely woman and sending you lots of love xxx" singer Sophie Ellis Bextor, 45, wrote.

While she described the masses on her jawline as "growing", Fearne reassured followers the tumours were "benign".

"I'm going to be out of action for a bit due to a surgery," she captioned a video post on Instagram.

"I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland. I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down."