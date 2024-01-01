Shailene Woodley credits Linda Perry with pushing her to 'find her voice' for Janis Joplin biopic

Shailene Woodley has credited songwriter Linda Perry with pushing her to "find (her) own voice" for her upcoming Janis Joplin biopic.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Big Little Lies star confirmed she will be singing in the biopic and shared an insight into how she has been preparing with the 4 Non Blondes singer, the film's music producer.

"(Perry) is a legend. She's incredible," Woodley praised. "She really pushed me to figure out how to find my own voice. Because I was like, 'I can't sing like Janis.' And she put me in a lot of uncomfortable situations where she's like, 'Show up here on this date,' a massive empty warehouse with a full band. She's like, 'Have fun. Sing some songs.' I was like, 'I don't know how to sing anything. Like, Christmas carols? What do I sing?'"

When host Jimmy asked to clarify if she would be singing or lip-syncing, Woodley replied, "We're going to sing everything. I'm going to sing."

The Divergent star announced in September that she would produce and star in the untitled biopic film, which will chronicle the Me and Bobby McGee singer's final days before her death from a heroin overdose in 1970 at age 27.

Woodley, 33, added that after seven years of developing the project, she was "really excited" to shoot it in California soon.

"We've been working on it for seven years now, and she's (Joplin) such a groovy chick, man. She really brought the light to this planet in a really singular way, and it has been so much fun to dive into her story," she said.

No further details about the director, writer or supporting cast have been announced yet.