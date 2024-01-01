George Clooney pays tribute to Ocean's Eleven co-star Scott L. Schwartz

George Clooney has paid tribute to his late Ocean's Eleven co-star Scott L. Schwartz.

The 65-year-old former professional wrestler-turned-actor died of congestive heart failure at his home in Covington, Louisiana on 26 November.

"Those who know Scott personally associated him with being a jolly person, so full of life, a strong loving person, foodie and travel aficionado," his representative said in a statement, reports Variety. "Scott truly loved life and everyone that he met along the way. When he wasn't acting, wrestling or telling jokes he spent his time visiting children with cancer at children's hospitals."

Schwartz is best known for playing Bruiser, a strongman who helped Danny Ocean's band of thieves in their heists, in 2001's Ocean Eleven and the sequels, 2004's Ocean's Twelve and 2007's Ocean's Thirteen.

Clooney, who played Ocean, reacted to Schwartz's death in a statement, saying, "I'm sorry to hear that Scott is gone. We did three films together and I've never been so gently punched. He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed."

In the 2001 film, Danny hires Bruiser to fake beating him up during the group's heist. Besides the core gang of thieves and their rival Terry Benedict, played by Andy Garcia, Schwartz's Bruiser is the only other character to appear in the entire trilogy.

The actor and stuntman's film credits also include The Scorpion King, Spider-Man, Epic Movie, Starsky & Hutch and Fun With Dick and Jane.

He is survived by his wife Misty and their children Angela and Adam.