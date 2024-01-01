Amy Adams keen to play Taylor Swift's publicist in biopic

Amy Adams has revealed that she is keen to play Taylor Swift's publicist in a biopic.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, the Enchanted star said she would be open to playing the pop star's publicist Tree Paine on screen.

Host Fallon told the actress that fans have been campaigning for her to play the publicist because of their similar age and red locks.

"Uh, that would be amazing," Amy said of the fan casting. "That would be so fun. If it got me closer to Taylor, then..."

The Nocturnal Animals actress, 50, went on to explain that she recently attended one of the All Too Well hitmaker's Eras Tour shows and joked that she has become a "Swiftie at 50".

"I'm like a shifty, 50, Swiftie," she quipped. "And I'm like, isn't that nifty? And my daughter is going, 'Oh, I hate this for you.'"

Amy shares a 14-year-old daughter, Aviana, with her husband Darren Le Gallo.

The actress noted that she has "always liked (Taylor's) music and appreciated her", but after watching Taylor perform live, she "suddenly went from like, normal, to like, 'I'll take all the friendship bracelets!' I was like, who am I?"

Amy also revealed that she once met Taylor at an awards show after-party, where they sang karaoke together.

"I may have sang it a little loud and I'm sure everybody was like, 'Amy, shut up! We want to hear Taylor sing,'" she recalled. "I had a blast. And now in reflection, if I were to do it now I would be so different. I sang really loud over Taylor Swift, and probably not great either."