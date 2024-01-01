Felicity Blunt recalls Stanley Tucci's 'horrific' cancer journey

Felicity Blunt has recalled Stanley Tucci's "horrific" cancer journey.

The literary agent - who has been married to the Devil Wears Prada actor since 2012 - has reflected on the impact of Stanley's cancer diagnosis.

The 64-year-old actor, who is now cancer-free, was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2017 and subsequently underwent 35 days of treatment including six rounds of chemotherapy and high-dose radiation.

Stanley also previously revealed that he had a feeding tube for six months and lost 35 pounds (15 kilograms) because he couldn't eat.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar deputy editor Frances Hedges at the Bazaar At Work Summit on Tuesday, Felicity opened up about her and the Hunger Games actor's shared love of food.

"Stan is the same, he loves food," the 44-year-old said. "It's well known that my husband went through cancer treatment, and it was pretty horrific."

She continued, "It was an oral cancer, and he couldn't believe he couldn't even really speak. He had to have a feeding tube."

Felicity, the older sister of actress Emily Blunt, noted that much of her and her husband's social and professional lives revolve around eating and drinking.

"It's amazing how when you genuinely cannot eat, how it leaves you outside of so much," she shared. "Seeing him recover that, and when he couldn't taste anything, it was genuinely frightening."

The Lovely Bones actor first opened up about his diagnosis in an interview with Vera magazine in 2021.