Nicole Kidman offers rare insight into family life

Nicole Kidman has given a rare insight into her home and family life.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning Australian actress has been married to American country singer Keith Urban, 57, since 2006 and together they are parents to daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13.

Kidman is also mother to 31-year-old daughter Isalbella and 29-year-old son Connor, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 62.

The Hours actress has starred in an impressive six films over the past year and revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she worked hard to keep her family life as grounded as possible during her busy work schedule.

She said, "We have breakfast together every morning, and we have dinner. How do we do it? I'm kind of not sure.

"We talk a lot. I also go home early from parties. If you don't go out a lot, I think you have a lot more time than you realise. So I don't say yes to many things, events and things like that."

The actress also opened up about the loss of her mother, Janelle, who passed away in September at the age of 84.

She gushed, "She was always the smartest person in the room. She would challenge you on all your ideas or your work. I was sad she didn't get to see (new film) Babygirl.

"She just had an enormous amount of wisdom and humour, very irreverent. She would see through everything. And she'd always say to me that I was always looking at the world with rose-coloured glasses."

Babygirl is released in cinemas in the USA on Christmas Day and the UK on Friday 10 January.