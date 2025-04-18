Robert Pattinson shares embarrassing airport encounter

Robert Pattinson has shared an embarrassing story of being humiliated at the airport.

The 38-year-old actor has enjoyed a decades-long career that stretches back to 2004 with roles in major film franchises including Harry Potter.

But while on a trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines with fiancée Suki Waterhouse, he was stopped by an immigration officer at passport control who assumed his career had stalled.

Speaking to The New York Times, he recalled the officer saying, "Hey, you're the guy from Twilight. Why'd you stop acting?"

Unsure how to respond, he revealed he said, "I was like... 'I'm Batman?' She just laughed."

Pattinson has worked with major directors since his Harry Potter and Twilight days including Christopher Nolan and David Cronenberg and will soon be seen in Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho's next project, Mickey 17.

Confessing he is stunned by his own success, the star said, "Not in a million years did I think I'd still be doing this when I got my first job. I can't believe this is still going."

He is also contracted to reprise his role of Batman in a sequel to Matt Reeves's 2022 comic book blockbuster that is expected to hit cinemas in 2026 - and there is speculation a third film in the franchise will follow some years after.

Pattinson joked, "I could genuinely be retiring by the end of them."

Mickey 17 will be released on 18th April 2025.