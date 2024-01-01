Nicole Kidman reveals she loves being seen as a 'sexual being'

Nicole Kidman has told how she loves being seen as a "sexual being" at the age of 57.

The actress is currently starring in Babygirl, an erotic thriller where she plays the role of Romy, a CEO who has an affair with a much younger man.

Now she's told how she loved playing the steamy role.

"A lot of times women are discarded at a certain period of their career as a sexual being," the 57-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter.

"So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way. From the minute I read it, I was like, 'Yeah, this is a voice I haven't seen, this is a place that I haven't been, I don't think audiences have been.'"

She added, "My character has reached a stage where she's got all this power, but she's not sure who she is, what she wants, what she desires, even though she seems to have it all. And I think that's really relatable."

She revealed the "most dangerous part" of making the movie was "the sexuality of it. That it wasn't written for a 20-year-old. It wasn't written even for a 30-year-old."

In August, Nicole, who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006, told how the filming of the movie "left her ragged."

She said, "At some point I was like, 'I don't want to be touched. I don't want to do this anymore,' but at the same time I was compelled to do it. (Director) Halina (Reijn) would hold me and I would hold her, because it was just very confronting to me."