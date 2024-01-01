Pete Davidson reveals how much SNL cast members get paid: 'I think I got dinner'

Pete Davidson has revealed how much SNL cast members are paid.

The former SNL star gave the figure to New York magazine after he was asked what his biggest splurge was after his first SNL paycheck.

"Do you guys know what they pay us?" he said on the video clip.

"It's like three grand (£2361) an episode." He then joked, "I think I got dinner."

SNL is in its 50th season, and each season runs for between 18 and 22 episodes. That means cast members who appear in every episode earn between $54,000 (£42,500) and $66,000 (£51,900) per year. It's believed the more seasons they're in, the more they earn per episode.

Other current and previous SNL cast members were asked the same question and gave a range of answers.

Current star James Austin Johnson admitted he used his first paycheck to buy "the most uncomfortable West Elm couch of all time."

He added, "I swear to God, it's, like, made of bricks."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was on the show between 1982 and 1985 told how she "bought a pair of shoes that were out of (her) budget," revealing that they cost $75 (£59) at the time.

Bowen Yang, who is currently starring in Wicked, also splashed out on a pair of shoes after his first SNL show, telling how he went "to Saks across the street buying a pair of Gucci shoes - the kind that everyone got, and the kind that I wouldn't feel super cool wearing out now."