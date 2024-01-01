Danny Jones reveals secret behind McFly name

Danny Jones has revealed the secret behind McFly's band name.

The singer admitted he was not originally a fan of the band moniker, but was persuaded by his bandmates to agree to the name.

Danny, 38, told his I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates in an episode aired this week that in the early stages of forming the band, his fellow McFly members Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter asked him to watch the 1985 movie Back to the Future.

"We were trying to come up with a name. We had a few in the pipeline and McFly was one of them," he recalled.

"I hated it. So James and Tom sat me down to watch Back to the Future and I was like, 'I've never seen it' and as I'm watching it, Biff crashes into the manure truck and I saw it said on the side: D. Jones Manure Manufacturing."

In that moment, Danny explained, he became a convert to the name.

"I was like 'McFly it is'," he said.

Viewers were swift to express their joy at discovering the story behind the band.

"Danny being the one to name them McFly cos the truck had D Jones, omg I love him even more now," one posted.

"Not a McFly fan but they have fantastic taste in movies to name their band after Marty's surname in Back to the Future," wrote another.