Hugh Grant branded 'too posh'

Richard Curtis has admitted he first thought Hugh Grant was "too posh".

British director Richard Curtis revealed he didn't want Hugh to star in his 1994 hit romantic comedy, Four Weddings and a Funeral.

"Casting has always been a revelation, from the start of my film career," Richard, 68, told the Radio Times.

"When we did Four Weddings and a Funeral, I said, 'Hugh Grant? Over my dead body,' I thought he was too posh and too handsome for my movies."

He explained Hugh, 64, was undeniably good when he tried out for the role of hapless bachelor Charles.

"When he auditioned, he was much better than everybody else and I still fought against it," Richard admitted. "Then the first time we screened the movie I realised I was wrong; it turned out that he was the most important thing in the film."

The pair went on to work together on a string of blockbusters including Love Actually, Notting Hill and the Bridget Jones franchise.

Richard's latest work is a Netflix animation titled That Christmas, starring Brian Cox, Bill Nighy and Jodie Whittaker - but not Hugh.

"It's such a joy to make a movie that doesn't have him in it," he joked. "Though he would have made a good villain."