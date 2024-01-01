Justin Baldoni reveals 'trauma' caused by ex

Justin Baldoni has revealed he suffered "trauma" caused by an ex-girlfriend.

The It Ends With Us actor and director claimed he was sexually traumatised by a woman he dated in his younger years.

Justin, 40, told Elizabeth Day's How to Fail podcast he struggled for a long time with the idea of "acknowledging that a woman could take advantage of me".

Without naming the ex-girlfriend in question, Justin added that after the experience he had "wrestled with that trauma for the rest of my life, because in my head a man can't experience sexual trauma at the hands of a woman".

The former Jane the Virgin star said he felt contemporary cultural messaging reinforces the idea men can't be victims.

"It's also the way that society has kind of made me feel that, you know, it's only the other way around, when in reality it can happen," Justin explained.

"I told myself for 15 years after that that wasn't actually what happened and that I did want it and all of the things that women have been feeling and experiencing for a long time."

Without explicitly describing the source of the trauma, Justin added he had been "hoping to save myself for marriage, and that's as detailed as I'll get into the story".

In August, Justin hired veteran PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan, after he was alleged to have displayed "chauvinistic" and "borderline abusive" behaviour on the set of It Ends With Us.