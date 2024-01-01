Rupert Grint hit with £1.8 million tax bill

Rupert Grint has been slugged with a £1.8 million tax bill.

The Harry Potter star lost a legal battle with British revenue authorities this week, years after he was first handed a bill for misreported income.

Rupert, 36, was first ordered to pay £1.8 million ($2.3 million) in 2019 after he was audited by H.M. Revenue and Customs.

After digging into his tax return from seven years prior, the department found Rupert had incorrectly logged £4.5 million ($5.7 million) worth of residual income from the Harry Potter movies, derived from DVD sales, TV syndication and other sources.

Instead of listing the funds as "income", he had classified them as a "capital asset".

However Rupert found himself on the losing side of the argument this week, with Judge Harriet Morgan declaring the money "derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr. Grint" and "is taxable as income."

Rupert, who played Harry Potter's best friend Ron Weasley in all eight of the franchise's feature films, is estimated to have earned approximately £24 million ($30 million) from the films.

In 2018 he admitted he didn't keep a close eye on his finances.

"I actually don't know how much I have. I couldn't even really guess," he told the Radio Times. "It doesn't really motivate me too much. It makes you comfortable; that's the good thing about it, I think. I'm glad it's there, but I'm not really that focused on it."