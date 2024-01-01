Selena Gomez calls for more representation of young people in Hollywood

Selena Gomez has called for more young people to be represented in the entertainment industry.

The actress-singer was presented with the Equity in Entertainment Award at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala held in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Taking to the stage to accept the accolade, which recognises individuals "who amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry", Selena recalled how she was once approached by a woman while she was filming a "kid show" when she was 15.

"She was with her daughter and she said, 'I'm so excited and happy. Thank you for being someone that looks like my daughter on TV because she can finally look up to someone like her,'" she recounted.

Selena appeared as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom the Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 until 2012.

The 32-year-old went on to note that she was "very grateful" for the interaction and decided to "do my best to live up to that in whatever form that looked like" - even though she didn't fully understand what representation meant at the time.

Accordingly, the Only Murders in the Building star dedicated her prize to "people who don't have voices and have been overlooked, pushed aside, and most importantly have been disrespected".

She also argued that it's important for industry leaders to promote diversity and inclusivity.

"I believe that young girls need to see themselves reflected in diverse roles, heroes, leaders, and complex characters. When girls see women in empowered roles like I have, it inspires them to dream big and pursue their aspirations," the Emilia Pérez actress added. "When we give people the platform to tell their stories, we not only deepen our understanding for one another, we open doors to what's possible."

Previous recipients of the Equity in Entertainment Award include Kerry Washington, Issa Rae, and Selma Blair.