Robert Pattinson in 'fugue state' when fabricating stories during early TV appearances

Robert Pattinson has claimed he was in a "fugue state" when he fabricated stories during TV appearances at the start of his career.

As part of a conversation with Matt Lauer for the Today show back in April 2011, the British actor famously made up a story about witnessing a clown die in a car explosion when he first visited a circus as a child.

However, Robert was later forced to clarify that he fabricated the tale.

During a new interview with The New York Times, the Twilight star admitted he had recently re-watched the clip as he reflected on some of his behaviour in the early days of his fame.

"There was absolutely no hesitation at all (in my voice)," he noted. "I'm like, 'What on earth? Are you possessed?' (At the time), the only thing people would ever ask me about was being famous. You go into, like, a fugue state."

In addition, Robert discussed how he felt out of place when shooting his first films.

"I couldn't define the stage properly. I didn't realise that you have to make a line between the world of the movie and the world of reality," the 38-year-old said, explaining how he now likes to spend time in the space of a set before the shoot begins. "I know what the parameters are, and it makes you feel more secure."

Elsewhere in the chat, Robert admitted that he is amazed he still has a career in Hollywood.

"Not in a million years did I think I'd still be doing this when I got my first job," he insisted. "I can't believe this is still going."

Robert will next begin promoting the sci-fi comedy, Mickey 17. Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the film is slated for release in April 2025.