Timothée Chalamet 'floored' by Bob Dylan's positive response to A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet has been "floored" by Bob Dylan's praise of his biopic A Complete Unknown.

The Like a Rolling Stone musician took to X on Wednesday to give James Mangold's biographical drama and the Oscar-nominated actor's performance his seal of approval.

"There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me," he wrote. "The film's taken from Elijah Wald's Dylan Goes Electric - a book that came out in 2015. It's a fantastic retelling of events from the early '60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you've seen the movie read the book."

The Call Me By Your Name actor reposted Dylan's message on X and thanked him for his support.

"Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob," he simply wrote.

A Complete Unknown follows Dylan in his early days as a musician in '60s New York City until he shakes up the folk music scene by going electric at Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The young actor has still never met the reclusive songwriter, with him telling Apple Music's Zane Lowe last month that Dylan has "sort of retreated from the public eye".

While he didn't interact with Chalamet, the Blowin' in the Wind hitmaker was involved with the project at the script stage, giving Mangold feedback on the screenplay.

"He approved the script, he made modifications to the script, there are lines that are his in the script that I relished," Chalamet shared. "There was one I was saying to Jim Mangold... 'This is good, man. When did you come up with this?' He goes, 'Bob put that in'... He has the Bob-annotated script. I want it."

A Complete Unknown will be released in U.S. cinemas on Christmas Day and in the U.K. on 17 January.