Natasha Lyonne recalls time Jennifer Coolidge mistook her for Hilary Duff

Natasha Lyonne has recounted how Jennifer Coolidge once mistook her for Hilary Duff.

Despite her distinctive raspy New Yorker voice and tough persona, the Orange Is the New Black actress was confused with the wholesome Disney Channel star after she straightened her signature curly red hair.

"I remember once, you know, I'd dropped out (of Hollywood) for a while... and Jennifer Coolidge saw me at the Chateau Marmont (in Los Angeles) and I had straight hair and she thought I was Hilary Duff and I was so confused," Natasha shared during an interview for the Happy Sad Confused podcast, noting that the conversation didn't last long.

"She was sort of like, 'Oh, I thought you were Hilary Duff!' And I was like, 'I'm not!' and it was over," she added.

The Russian Doll star noted that the incident occurred during the early 2000s when she'd "dropped out" of the industry due to a series of legal problems related to her addiction to drugs and alcohol. She eventually to rehab in 2006.

In addition, Natasha joked that she felt she had lost her edgy persona when the Legally Blonde actress thought she was the Lizzie McGuire star.

"I was like, maybe I've become too well, you know what I mean? Because whatever I'm projecting is something I got to scratch real quick. I have lost my edge," she smiled. "Hilary seems like a lovely person. Sometimes I'll look at pictures of her and be like, 'I think maybe this is a good thing. I think they mean this kindly...' But I would rather be mistaken for (Rolling Stones rocker) Keith Richards or something."