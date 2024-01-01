Joey Lawrence rekindles relationship with estranged wife Samantha Cope

Joey Lawrence has rekindled his relationship with his estranged wife Samantha Cope months after she filed for divorce.

The actor, best known for his role in the U.S. sitcom Melissa & Joey, has seemingly revealed that he and Samantha have reunited five months after the actress filed for divorce.

Joey, 48, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two snaps of himself and his estranged wife, 37, including a photo of them sharing a kiss, with the accompanying text, "My forever after."

The caption for the post read, "I am beyond grateful I am beyond blessed I am galaxies beyond thankful. My heart is so full."

Samantha then wrote in the comments, "Love you", to which Joey replied, "Love you so much baby."

The photos show the couple at an event for their new Christmas rom-com, Marry Christmas, in which they play an engaged couple preparing to tie the knot on Christmas Day.

The news comes five months after Samantha filed for divorce from the Blossom actor in August, two years after they tied the knot in May 2022.

According to court documents, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She asked for sole custody of their 22-month-old daughter, Dylan, and stated that Joey could spend up to two nights a week with her after she turned three.

She later asked the court for joint legal custody of their little girl but still requested that she have sole physical custody of her.

Around the time of the divorce filing, Joey was accused of cheating on Samantha with his Socked in for Christmas co-star Melina Alves.

Calling the allegations "deeply distressing", Melina insisted she and Joey were just friends and there was no sexual relationship" between them.