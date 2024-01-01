Amber Heard expecting second baby

Amber Heard has revealed that she is expecting to welcome her second child.

The 38-year-old Aquaman actress is already mother to three-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, who she welcomed in April 2021.

Now Oonagh will be a big sister to a younger sibling as it has been confirmed that Heard is set to become a mum for a second child.

A spokesperson for the actress told People, "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage."

They added, "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

Oonagh's arrival was something of a surprise to fans - as Heard kept her birth a secret until she had turned three months old.

Announcing the news on Instagram at the time, the Pineapple Express star said that she had "decided I wanted to have a child" four years prior and "wanted to do it on my own terms."

She wrote, "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."

It was widely reported that Heard had welcomed her daughter via a surrogate - however it is not yet clear if the actress is carrying her second child herself or working with a surrogate again.