Nick Lachey admits Jessica Simpson divorce left him with 'scars'

Nick Lachey has made a rare comment about his divorce from Jessica Simpson.

The couple were married between 2002 and 2005.

Now Nick, 51, has commented on how the split left him feeling, opening up to a contestant on the reality dating show he hosts, The Ultimatum.

"I, too, was previously married, divorced, so I understand the hurt, the scars that exist from that," he said.

Nick met his current wife Vanessa Lachey, 44, in 2006, and the pair married in 2011. They now have three children, sons Camden, 12 and Brooklyn, nine, and daughter Phoenix, seven.

He continued, "Don't let your past define your future. What I truly always wanted in my life, which was to have a beautiful marriage and a beautiful family, if I hadn't retained my belief in that, I wouldn't have ever realized the beautiful life I have with this woman."

In 2022, Vanessa spoke about how the pair managed to get over any baggage either of them had about Nick's previous relationship.

He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that s**t very publicly and it was very hard for us," she said.

She continued, "It wasn't until the moment that he was like, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and I said, 'I'm gonna let it go,' and we truly committed to each other. We literally fell deeper and harder than we ever could."

Jessica, 44, married NFL star Eric Johnson, 45, in 2014. They share three children Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five. In recent weeks, both Jessica and Eric have been spotted without their wedding rings, sparking split rumours.