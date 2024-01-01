Justin Baldoni gives new insight into It Ends With Us sequel

Justin Baldoni has given fresh insight into the possibility of a sequel to hit film It Ends With Us.

The 40-year-old actor and director caused a stir when he released his adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name earlier this year.

A social media storm was ignited over the release of the film as many fans questioned if there was tension between Baldoni and lead actress Blake Lively, who plays main character Lily Bloom.

While many fans hoped a sequel to the box office smash would be made, there were fears Baldoni would step back from a second film over reports of a spat between him and the Gossip Girl star.

Now the director has confessed to E! News, "I've been hearing the sequel conversations.

"People ask me all the time about sequels. We are in this place where we are just trying to be in the moment. And I'm just overwhelmed with gratitude for the lives that this has impacted and changed."

He added, "So we're not even thinking about a sequel right now. Just enjoying the fact that this movie that's taken years and years to come to fruition is actually having the true impact and is now going to be able to be seen by so many people on Netflix. And that's where we are right now."

It Ends With Us divided critics when it was released in August - but went on to rake in $350 million (£275 million) at the box office, fuelling hopes more films in the series will be made.