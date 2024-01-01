Sophia Bush gives update on new One Tree Hill series

Sophia Bush has given an encouraging update on plans to revive hit teen drama One Tree Hill.

The American actress - who played Brooke Davis on all nine original seasons of the show - has been working on a continuation series alongside cast members Hilarie Burton and Danneel Ackles.

News first broke that Bush and Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer on the show, were working on new episodes in August this year.

Speaking to Access Hollywood on Wednesday, Bush said, "It's unfortunate when development news leaks early that was a bit of a bummer for us because we wanted to get it across the finish line and then have a party.

"I will say that the process is really incredible, the fans have kept that show alive and they have asked for it for so long and the studio came to us about it."

Early reports have claimed that the plan is to pick up the drama, which concluded in 2012, 20 years after the events of the last ever episode.

Having been away from the series for a decade has allowed some of the cast members the space to contemplate returning to their roles.

Bush said, "I think 10 years ago I would have said 'not on your life.' And now I realise the opportunity to have not only a comfort show, but a home base matters to people.

"So, we're beginning to figure out how we might tell these stories and reunite our whole rag tag bunch. It feels really, really amazing and if it happens, I think you'll be very pleased."