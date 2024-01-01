Denise Richards shares secret to 'great' marriage with Aaron Phypers: 'You have to make time for yourself'

Denise Richards has shared the secret to her "great" marriage with Aaron Phypers.

The 53-year-old actress has been married to Aaron, 52, since 2018.

Now she's told how they keep the spark alive in their relationship.

"I love being married. I love my husband. I know not everyone does," she told US Weekly. "I don't understand them. But we like each other, and love being with each other."

She continued, "I say this to other couples with children, I always say you have to have time for yourself. Don't feel guilty. If this ain't working, it starts at the top and s**t rolls down. If (your marriage) stays strong, your family is intact."

She added, "Have a staycation with your husband or wife. Just keep your connection.'

Denise confirmed that Aaron will appear in her upcoming reality show, Denise Richards and the Wild Things, next year, along with her three daughters, Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and Eloise, 13, who she adopted as a single parent in 2011.

"He likes it too," she said of Aaron being on-screen. "It's definitely our life that people will see."

She also revealed she had long conversations with her daughters before they agreed to take part in the show.

"I wanted to make sure that that was something that they wanted to do, because they didn't have to be part of it," she explained. "It was a process, but they were onboard."

Denise was married to Charlie Sheen between 2002 and 2006.