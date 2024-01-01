Nicole Richie 'transparent' with kids about wild-child past

Nicole Richie has revealed she is "transparent" with her kids about her own wild-child past.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur shared that she tries to be completely honest with her teenaged children about her own youthful years.

Nicole, 43, shares daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 15, with her Good Charlotte rocker husband Joel Madden, 45.

"I just so clearly remember what it's like to be a teenager," she told Glamour. "It feels like it happened yesterday for me. And they know everything I did."

In the early 2000s, Nicole and her former The Simple Life co-star Paris Hilton, 43, were known for their hard-partying Hollywood lifestyle.

"I knew before I had them that I was going to have to be transparent with them about who I was," Nicole shared. "And I've actually found freedom in that. I didn't want my kids having some big discovery about me. And I've always been very open and honest with my kids and hope that they are open and honest with me."

Having recently filmed a three-part reunion special, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Nicole reflected on their years in the spotlight as young adults.

"I think it took a heavier toll on me than I could have admitted even to myself at the moment," she admitted, adding she could see the impact negative media attention had on her emotional wellbeing.

"It makes me really proud of women that we've come such a long way to say, 'That's actually not okay'."