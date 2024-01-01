Emma Dumont comes out as a trans masculine non-binary person

Emma Dumont has come out as a trans masculine non-binary person.

The Oppenheimer star will continue to use their birth name professionally, however, their publicist explained they will go by a different name in their personal life.

"They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person," Emma's rep told TMZ.

"Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family."

Emma, who played Jackie Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster 2023 historical drama, recently changed the description of their pronouns in their Instagram bio to explain they now go by "they/them" pronouns instead of "she/her."

They also added the name "Nick" to their profile.

Emma has maintained an otherwise low-profile approach to the shift in their public persona.

In May, they showed off a radically shorter haircut, marking a distinct change from their previously long style. Fans were quick to praise the new look.

"Nice, new era," one follower commented when Emma first posted the picture.

"Love the hair you look so cuute," another wrote.

Emma previously starred in TV series The Gifted and Aquarius, as well as the horror movie Wrong Turn. Their next release will be the horror film New Me.