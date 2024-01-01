Ariana Grande tears up while addressing 'dangerous' criticism of appearance

Ariana Grande has insisted the intense public scrutiny surrounding her appearance is "dangerous".

During a recent interview alongside her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, French YouTube personality Sally asked the actress-singer how she deals with the pressure to conform with conventional beauty standards in Hollywood

Appearing tearful, Ariana reflected on the criticism she's received over the course of her career regarding her looks and weight.

"I've been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it," she said. "You're young and you're hearing all kinds of things. It's hard to protect yourself from that noise. It's something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you're experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone's granny says, 'Oh my God you look skinnier, what happened?' or 'You look heavier what happened?'"

Ariana went on to argue that many people have a level of "comfortability" in expressing their opinions over a public figure's personal life or appearance that is "dangerous for all parties involved".

However, the 7 Rings hitmaker explained that she has worked hard not to allow body-shaming comments posted online to get to her.

"I'm really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I'm beautiful. But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like. It's been a resident in my life since I was 17. I just don't invite it in anymore," the 31-year-old continued, adding: "I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love. It's not invited, so I don't leave space for it anymore. You keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s**t."

In response to Ariana's emotional words, Cynthia noted she was "proud" of her friend for being so candid.

Wicked is now showing in cinemas.

The sequel, Wicked Part Two, is set to be released in November 2025.